Tottenham fans want to use Lloris in a swap deal to sign Serie A star

Has Hugo Lloris' time at Tottenham Hotspur come to an end?

Calcio Mercato Web have claimed that AC Milan are interested in signing Tottenham skipper Hugo Lloris in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Le10 Sport recently claimed that Jose Mourinho is looking to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer and is willing to part ways with Lloris to bring a new one in.

The 33-year-old Frenchman has been a real leader for Spurs since joining the club back in the summer of 2012. Lloris has played 316 times for Tottenham in all competitions and has kept 108 clean sheets.

That is a very impressive record for someone who spent the first half of his Spurs career in a team that struggled to make it into the Champions League.

AC Milan's interest in Hugo Lloris has come in to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma who is widely expected to leave the San Siro this summer.

The Italian will not be short of suitors but Tottenham fans have found a solution which could see Donnarumma join Mourinho at Tottenham next season.

Milan's interest in Lloris opens the door for a potential swap deal of some sort between themselves and Tottenham which could see the Frenchman heading to the San Siro with Donnarumma moving to North London.

That would be a really impressive deal if Tottenham manage to pull it off but if it was up to their fans, it looks like that's what they would try to do in the summer window.

Here's how a few of them reacted to rumours about Lloris on Twitter:

Swap deal then — Tøm (@TomCOYS) April 12, 2020

Straight swap sounds good to me. — Darryl Cullip (@DCullip_51) April 12, 2020

Swap. Done. Dusted. Next please. — TheFootyCafe (@TheFootyCafe) April 12, 2020

Straight swap for Donnarumma — Steve Taylor (@Steve79468697) April 12, 2020

Love Hugo but he’s at the right time to sell him. Swap plus cash for Donnarumma would be a great deal — Michael Saville & Henry Save-All (@MichaelSSaville) April 13, 2020

A swap deal between them would be class — Lord HurriKANE (@LordHurrikane) April 12, 2020

SWAP IM ON MY KNEEEEEES — Moussa Sissolid (@mentalmoussa) April 13, 2020