The Nest episode 5 explained: BBC series finale offers satisfying surprises

Written by Nicole Taylor and directed by Andy De Emmony, this stunning piece of work invited us to chronicle the story of a troubled teen bearing a child for a well-off couple. Obviously, you'll know that there was much more to it than that!

The five-episode series proved entirely satisfying from start to finish, so now it's been and gone, let's talk about that ending.

BBC: The Nest episode 5 explained

In the aftermath of episode 4, Kaya grows closer with her mother, Siobhan, and as a result, speaks to a tabloid journalist regarding the details of her deal with Dan and Emily. This spirals out of control and the press adopt many headlines, delving deeper into the lives of not just the couple, but Kaya too.

None of the parties benefits from the exposure, with Dan and Emily’s eligibility as parents being thrown into question as a result and Kaya’s safe house is even targeted.

With Kaya’s ability to be responsible also confronted, she speaks to her mum, who is ever insistent that the couple doesn’t get Gracie. However, Kaya doesn’t want the baby to fall into “the system” and wants her to be happy. This is when things begin to reveal themselves, with Siobhan branding Kaya a murderer.

We flashback to 11-year-old Kaya witnessing her mother argue with her sister, and when Siobhan grabs a knife she runs between them and accidentally stabs her aunt. To recover, Kaya underwent therapy in order to realise her innocence, yet her mother still blames her.

Tensions rise and, defying expectations, Kaya throws cash at her and avoids demise, leaving her mother behind.

Now centred again on the custody battle, it looks as though Kaya will triumph. This conclusion is reached and, actually, the couple agree this is for the best and offer their assistance.

However, a shock comes at the last minute when Kaya tells her social worker: “I want a life… I want to do better than just having a kid for company… I want to be a businesswoman. I want to go on plane… I don’t know what the f**k I want, but I want things.”

She announces that she does not want full custody and Dan and Emily gain temporary custody. We see the three of them happy and then cut to Kaya as she stares out at an uncertain future, confident and hopeful.

The Nest: What an ending!

It was a great ending and one that audiences didn’t expect to come out so lovingly optimistic.

Often with these dramas, somebody has to lose. However, The Nest brilliantly captures that these characters aren’t villains and there is so much going on motivating decisions which may appear difficult initially.

A happy ending was wholeheartedly earned.

It’s a conclusion which makes quite the statement too. When we’re asked to consider who would be the perfect parent, we realise that none of them will be, and that’s because such perfection doesn’t really exist. Everybody has damage in some respect, but this doesn’t mean you can’t be a great parent. It’s unfair to cast judgement on somebody who has struggled, believing this means they’re not suitable to raise a child.

Ultimately, in cases like this, the birth parent has a choice as long as it’s one exercised responsibly.

Fans praise The Nest finale

A number of viewers have flocked to Twitter to offer their praise of the drama, expressing how expertly they felt it was all wrapped up.

Check out a selection of tweets:

