'The fans were horrible': Sky Sports pundit says Leeds supporters were 'as bad as it gets'

Leeds United supporters could be watching Premier League football again next term.

Gary Neville has told The Football Show, which was broadcast on Sky Sports, that he found Leeds United fans ‘horrible’ whenever he visited Elland Road as a player.

Neville was part of Manchester United’s side when their rivalry with Leeds was at its most fierce, with the two sides regularly coming up against each other.

And Neville admits that going to Elland Road was always a huge challenge due to how intimidating the fans made it.

“Leeds United are a massive football club, the fans were horrible when we went there. They were just as bad as it gets. The rivalry was a huge one,” he said.

Neville has no hard feelings towards Leeds from his playing days though.

And the former United man actually wants to see the Whites return to the Premier League next season.

“I do want to see them back in the Premier League, because I believe football is about rivalry, it’s about competition,” Neville added.

“I would have liked to have played under Bielsa as well and I think he’d be a brilliant addition to the Premier League.”

Bielsa’s men are certainly in with a strong chance of gaining promotion back to the top flight, as Leeds are currently flying high in the second tier.

The Whites lead the way in the Championship, and have built up a seven point advantage over third placed Fulham.

If the Championship season does get back under way again, Leeds will have just nine games left to play.