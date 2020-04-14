Sky Sports pundit urges Klopp to make u-turn over reported transfer decision at Liverpool

Liverpool sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona back in 2018, but he has struggled since leaving Anfield.

Phil Thompson has said live on Sky Sports that Liverpool should sign Philippe Coutinho back from Barcelona this summer.

The Daily Mirror report that Liverpool have been in contact with Coutinho’s agent to tell him that they won’t be making a move to bring him back to Anfield.

But Thompson feels that not signing Coutinho could be a mistake, and he has urged Jurgen Klopp’s side to do a u-turn on their reported decision.

“They are probably looking at that creative midfield player,” Thompson said.

“Would you take Coutinho back? I would, in a heartbeat. I think he’s a creative genius.

“You look back at his Liverpool career and he was absolutely terrific. He’s not too old and I still think he could come back.

“It probably won’t happen but it’s that creative player just off the front three that would probably just tip the balance.”

Coutinho left Liverpool at the start of 2018, but his move to Barca hasn't worked out as hoped.

The Brazilian has failed to reach his top form at the Nou Camp, and his future now hangs in the balance.

A host of Premier League sides have been linked with the 27-year-old, but Klopp’s side do not appear to be in the running for his signature.

During his previous spell at Liverpool, Coutinho made 201 appearances for the Reds and managed to score 54 goals.