Reports over Ndombele's Tottenham future shouldn't be taken seriously

Tottenham midfielder is said to be questioning his future.

Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur signs a contract at Enfield Training Centre on July 02, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is claimed by French newspaper L'Equipe to be considering his future at the club.

He has had a difficult debut season at the club so far and head coach Jose Mourinho has also questioned his fitness.

But Spurs have no reason to fear Ndombele leaving, not right now.

 

This is pretty simple. Chairman Daniel Levy would not take a loss on a player he signed for a club record £63 million after just one season.

Ndombele's form this season has been short of player worth this value. He hasn't helped himself.

And this is before factoring in the current financial situation across Europe. Ndombele would be a gamble for any club, after his poor season for Spurs.

It is also worth bearing in mind no team matched Tottenham's offer for Ndombele last summer. Despite speculation otherwise, Tottenham had a free run at the Lyon man.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur sits on the bench prior to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur at Red...

So it is highly unlikely that Ndombele has a route out of Tottenham this summer, unless he does something about it.

He has two options. One is to go on strike, and try to force a move. This would be a big risk, and is fairly unlikely.

The second is to try and earn an exit with strong performances over the final few games of the league season if it resumes.

Strong, dominating, goalscoring performances might convince a club to make an offer to Spurs near to the money they paid. 

As it stands though, he hasn't done enough to earn that, and has to knuckle down to try and make his spell in North London come good.

It's possible a strong European Championships in 2021 gets him back on the map and has clubs chasing him again. But he has work to do to make sure he should be first choice in Les Bleus plans.

France's midfielder Tanguy Ndombele (R) vies for the ball against Bulgaria's midfielder Yanis Karabelyov (R) during the Euro Under-21 Championship qualifying football match between...

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

