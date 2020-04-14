Quick links

Reported Crystal Palace target sees price-tag drop by £16m despite 12-goal season

Danny Owen
Manager Roy Hodgson of Crystal Palace celebrates after Wilfred Zaha of Crystal Palace scores to make it 0-2 during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Crystal Palace at...
Premier League outfit Crystal Palace have reportedly picked Eintracht Frankfurt's Bundesliga star Filip Kostic as Wilfried Zaha's Selhurst Park successor.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Filip Kostic of Eintracht Frankfurt during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between RB Salzburg and Eintracht Frankfurt at Red Bull Arena on February...

Crystal Palace target Filip Kostic is now available for just £19 million, according to Frankfurter Rundschau, with the global health crisis forcing a Bundesliga giant to accept a reduced fee for their star man.

Just one year after Eintracht Frankfurt lost Ante Rebic, Luka Jovic and Sebastian Haller to AC Milan, Real Madrid and West Ham United, the vultures are circling again around the Commerzbank Arena.

Former Stuttgart and Hamburg flyer Kostic has stepped up brilliantly since Adi Hutter’s side saw their fearsome frontline torn apart, producing a staggering 12 goals and 15 assists from his favoured role on the left wing.

 

And, according to The Sun (23 February, page 63), Crystal Palace will turn to Kostic if star man Wilfried Zaha is finally lured away from Selhurst Park over the summer.

The Serbian international is more of an old-school, chalk-booted winger compared to Zaha, but in terms of end product there is only one winner - and it’s not Palace’s £80 million-rated fans’ favourite.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Filip Kostic of Eintracht Frankfurt, celebrate the goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Salzburg at...

Frankfurt chief Wolfgang Steubing has already admitted to BILD that keeping hold of Kostic beyond this season would be all-but impossible and latest reports in Germany seem to reflect that.

With the global heath crisis threatening to wreak havoc on Bundesliga clubs everywhere, FR claims that Kostic’s transfer value has fallen from £35 million to £19 million.

It is surely time, then, for Crystal Palace to strike while the iron is hot.

Filip Kostic of Serbia shoots during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Costa Rica and Serbia at Samara Arena on June 17, 2018 in Samara, Russia.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

