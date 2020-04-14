Reported Crystal Palace target sees price-tag drop by £16m despite 12-goal season

Premier League outfit Crystal Palace have reportedly picked Eintracht Frankfurt's Bundesliga star Filip Kostic as Wilfried Zaha's Selhurst Park successor.

Crystal Palace target Filip Kostic is now available for just £19 million, according to Frankfurter Rundschau, with the global health crisis forcing a Bundesliga giant to accept a reduced fee for their star man.

Just one year after Eintracht Frankfurt lost Ante Rebic, Luka Jovic and Sebastian Haller to AC Milan, Real Madrid and West Ham United, the vultures are circling again around the Commerzbank Arena.

Former Stuttgart and Hamburg flyer Kostic has stepped up brilliantly since Adi Hutter’s side saw their fearsome frontline torn apart, producing a staggering 12 goals and 15 assists from his favoured role on the left wing.

And, according to The Sun (23 February, page 63), Crystal Palace will turn to Kostic if star man Wilfried Zaha is finally lured away from Selhurst Park over the summer.

The Serbian international is more of an old-school, chalk-booted winger compared to Zaha, but in terms of end product there is only one winner - and it’s not Palace’s £80 million-rated fans’ favourite.

Frankfurt chief Wolfgang Steubing has already admitted to BILD that keeping hold of Kostic beyond this season would be all-but impossible and latest reports in Germany seem to reflect that.

With the global heath crisis threatening to wreak havoc on Bundesliga clubs everywhere, FR claims that Kostic’s transfer value has fallen from £35 million to £19 million.

It is surely time, then, for Crystal Palace to strike while the iron is hot.