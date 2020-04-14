Report: West Ham and Wolves ask about £33m forward compared to Ribery

The Premier League is calling for Werder Bremen's Bundesliga star Milot Rashica - will Wolverhampton Wanderers or West Ham United land him?

West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have joined the race to sign £33 million Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica, according to Der Spiegel.

By the time the summer transfer window swings open, whenever that may be, there will be a whole convoy of clubs knocking on the door of the Weser Stadium – especially if Bremen are relegated from the Bundesliga.

After all, one of Europe’s most exciting young forwards will be available on the cheap if Werder Bremen fail to pull off a great escape from the drop zone. Rashica’s £33 million release clause will drop to £17 million if, or when, relegation is confirmed (Weser Kurier).

Liverpool, Aston Villa and Southampton have already been linked and, now, Der Spiegel have thrust two more names into the frame. West Ham and Wolves, it is claimed, have both made enquiries about the Kosovan international.

An explosive and stocky number nine who is at his best when tying full-backs in knots, Rashica was likened to Bayern Munich legend Franck Ribery by his agent just last week.

“I would compare him to Ribery; great change of pace, great dribbling, he can quickly start from the left and move to the right,” Nek Capric told Gonfialarete. “He is 23 years old, and he is already very intelligent, he is doing well on the pitch.”

The former Vitesse Arnhem star has ten goals and five assists in a struggling Werder side this season and, if Wolves or West Ham are unconvinced, it is worth checking out his dazzling performance against Bayern in last season’s DFB Pokal semi-final.

This is a player with rapid pace, the ability to beat a man one-on-one, and an ever-improving end product.