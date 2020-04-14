Report: Tottenham miss out as Florian Maurice chooses Rennes

Tottenham were said to hold interest in talent spotter Florian Maurice.

Tottenham Hotspur's reported plans to hire Lyon head of recruitment Florian Maurice appear to be over.

Maurice has agreed to take up a job with Rennes, L'Equipe report.

According to L’Equipe, Tottenham had made an approach to hire Maurice last month. L’Equipe first reported their interest last July.

Maurice had some success at Lyon, notably signing Tanguy Ndombele on loan with a permanent option of just £8 million.

Lyon then sold him for eight times the price last summer to Tottenham.

Spurs missing out on tempting Maurice may be a disappointment to Ndombele, in terms of getting a familiar face to join him in North London.

Tottenham have not had a singular head of recruitment since Paul Mitchell left the club in 2016.

Since then Spurs have used a committee approach to signing players.

Tottenham have also been linked with hiring another Ligue 1 based sporting director, Luis Campos of Lille, who was quoted by Sky Sports last November he would be open to working with head coach Jose Mourinho.