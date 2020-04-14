Report: Tottenham make first contact to sign £26m star; he's claimed Mourinho likes him

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Ajax star Andre Onana.

According to L'Equipe and Get French Football News, Tottenham Hotspur are in the race to sign Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer.

It's claimed that Spurs have made contact with Ajax about a potential deal for Onana, but so have London rivals Chelsea, whilst Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are also interested.

Onana will allegedly be allowed to leave with just two years left on his deal, and Ajax will demand a fee of around €30million (£26million) in order to let him go.

Onana is allegedly willing to join PSG as backup as he believes he can usurp Keylor Navas in the near future, and he would surely feel a similar way about Hugo Lloris at Tottenham.

The 24-year-old stopper was on the books with Barcelona before heading to Ajax in 2015, and he has now become one of the top young stoppers in Europe, racking up almost 200 appearances for the Amsterdam club.

Onana is known for being a great shot-stopper, whilst his Ajax and Barcelona schooling means he's superb with his feet, making him a truly modern goalkeeper.

It's no great shock that Jose Mourinho is keen to bring him to Spurs; Onana admitted to Marca in 2018 that Mourinho spoke to him after his Manchester United side beat Ajax in the 2017 Europa League final, noting that Mourinho had been following his progress, which made him happy.

"I was happy that a coach like him noticed me. It makes me happy and gives me more strength to keep fighting to achieve my goals. Before, yes, he followed me closely, but now I don't know. You'd have to ask him. After the final, he told me that I had a great season and that I would continue like this and then asked me if I was going to play for Cameroon or Holland," said Onana.

The Cameroonian star would be the ideal replacement for Lloris, and with these rumours coming just days after links to Lille's Mike Maignan, there may well be a change between the sticks for Tottenham – if they can beat the competition to Onana's signature.