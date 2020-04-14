Report: Tottenham and Everton prepared to pay £50m-plus for English key pass machine

Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish continues to be linked away from the club.

According to the Daily Star, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are both prepared to pay over £50million to sign Aston Villa star Jack Grealish this summer.

It's claimed that Manchester United want to sign Grealish, but Everton and Tottenham are in the race too, and all three are willing to go over £50million in order to seal a move.

Villa risk losing Grealish if they end up suffering relegation, with financial concerns hanging over the club in that situation, and the vultures are circling.

At least three clubs want Grealish whilst Newcastle United are interested in John McGinn, meaning Villa could face a battle to keep hold of two important players.

Grealish has starred in the Premier League this season, racking up seven goals and six assists in the Premier League, whilst also recording 70 key passes, with only Emiliano Buendia, James Maddison, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kevin De Bruyne recording more.

The 24-year-old will surely leave his boyhood club if they go down, but it would be a shock to see so many clubs willing to pay so much money right now.

The global pandemic has left clubs struggling financially, and with Tottenham owing money for their stadium and for previous signings, splashing £50million-plus on Grealish – two years since missing out on him for a fraction of the price – seems unlikely.

United seems like the most likely destination, but it will be interesting to see whether Everton or Spurs do end up posing a real threat in the race for the playmaker.