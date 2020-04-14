Report suggests £15m man's priority amid Tottenham, West Ham and Leeds links

Premier League rivals Spurs and West Ham United reportedly want SC Freiburg's Bundesliga centre-back Robin Koch.

Robin Koch wants to play Champions League football next season amid speculation linking him with Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Leeds United, according to Kicker.

As it stands, none of the aforementioned trio are situated in the top four, or even top five, of English football. Though if Koch is keen to prove himself at the very peak of the European game, Spurs are surely at the front of the queue for the German international’s signature.

The 2019/20 campaign has been one to forget for Jose Mourinho’s side but Champions League qualification is still on the cards. Spurs are eighth in the Premier League but, as it stands, just four points adrift of a famously erratic Manchester United side in fifth.

West Ham, meanwhile, are closer to the Championship than the Champions League. It seems unlikely that Koch, who has been linked by The Star, would choose the London Stadium if Spurs came calling.

Leeds’ director of football Victor Orta confirmed to the Yorkshire Evening Post that the £15 million-rated Koch was on his radar, before admitting that a deal would be easier than done. The presence of the legendary Marcelo Bielsa certainly gives the Whites plenty of pulling power, though it seems that Freiburg’s Bundesliga ace has set his sights higher than a summer switch to Elland Road.

Over to Tottenham, then. The ball is very much in their court.