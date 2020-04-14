Report: Real Madrid refusing to sell Arteta target despite Aubameyang rumours

Arsenal have been linked with Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

According to AS, Real Madrid are refusing to let Luka Jovic leave the club this summer despite a poor first season and links to Arsenal.

It's claimed that Real think Jovic is at the 'perfect age' and will be counted upon moving forward, given that he has a deal with the club until 2025.

Real allegedly feel the first season at the club is a real adjustment period, and believe he will come good eventually, believing completely in his potential.

Jovic, 22, joined Real from Eintracht Frankfurt in a big-money move last summer, having hit 27 goals and seven assists for the Bundesliga side last season.

Yet the Serbian has failed to replicate that form for Real, recording just two goals and two assists in 24 games for the Spanish giants, bringing his future into doubt.

The Daily Star recently noted that Arsenal want to sign Jovic, with Mikel Arteta allegedly feeling that he can play as a traditional target man for the Gunners if he makes the move.

That possibility now seems very slim, but France Football claim that Real want to bring in Arsenal attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – and if they did land the Gabon international, it may just free up Jovic.

A part-exchange deal may even make some sense, but as things stand, it looks like Jovic will be staying at Real Madrid for the foreseeable future rather than making the move to the Emirates Stadium.