Quick links

Rangers

Stoke City

Scottish Premiership

Report: Rangers now face missing out on Scotland-based striker after Gerrard's decision

Olly Dawes
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard is seen during a press conference ahead of the Europa League Round of Sixteen match against Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox Stadium on March 11, 2020 in Glasgow,...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers may now face competition for Lyndon Dykes.

Marco Kana of RSC Anderlecht competes for the ball with Lyndon Dykes of Livengston FC during the Friendly Match between RSC Anderlecht and Livingston FC at Pinatar Arena on January 11,...

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers target Lyndon Dykes is now wanted by Stoke City as interest in the Livingston striker increases.

It's claimed that Stoke boss Michael O'Neill is pivoting away from Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove, as he seeks to bring in a new target man this summer.

Subscribe

Yet O'Neill is staying in the Scottish market, with Dykes now wanted by the Potters instead of Cosgrove, in what may be a cheaper deal to pull off.

 

Dykes, 24, was playing in the second tier of Scottish football a year ago as he turned out for Queen of the South on loan, rejoining the club temporarily having agreed to join Livingston in January 2019.

Now though, Dykes has established himself as one of the top strikers in the Scottish Premiership, racking up 12 goals and 10 assists for Livingston this season whilst impressing with his grit, work rate, pace and touch.

Australia and Scotland are now fighting over Dykes and his international allegiance, and we could now see a real battle for his services at club level this summer too.

Jamie Brandon of Hearts and Lyndon Dykes of Livingston compete for the ball during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Livingston at Tynecastle park on 04 December, 2019...

Rangers like Dykes having targeted him in January according to The Scottish Sun, with Steven Gerrard viewing him as an alternative to target to Hibernian's Florian Kamberi.

If Rangers don't go for Kamberi permanently, Dykes may come back to the forefront of Rangers' thinking – but Stoke's interest now leaves them with a quandary, as Gerrard's decision to go with Kamberi over Dykes in January may now mean Rangers miss out on the Australian completely.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard is seen during a press conference ahead of the Europa League Round of Sixteen match against Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox Stadium on March 11, 2020 in Glasgow,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch