Report: Rangers now face missing out on Scotland-based striker after Gerrard's decision

Rangers may now face competition for Lyndon Dykes.

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers target Lyndon Dykes is now wanted by Stoke City as interest in the Livingston striker increases.

It's claimed that Stoke boss Michael O'Neill is pivoting away from Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove, as he seeks to bring in a new target man this summer.

Yet O'Neill is staying in the Scottish market, with Dykes now wanted by the Potters instead of Cosgrove, in what may be a cheaper deal to pull off.

Dykes, 24, was playing in the second tier of Scottish football a year ago as he turned out for Queen of the South on loan, rejoining the club temporarily having agreed to join Livingston in January 2019.

Now though, Dykes has established himself as one of the top strikers in the Scottish Premiership, racking up 12 goals and 10 assists for Livingston this season whilst impressing with his grit, work rate, pace and touch.

Australia and Scotland are now fighting over Dykes and his international allegiance, and we could now see a real battle for his services at club level this summer too.

Rangers like Dykes having targeted him in January according to The Scottish Sun, with Steven Gerrard viewing him as an alternative to target to Hibernian's Florian Kamberi.

If Rangers don't go for Kamberi permanently, Dykes may come back to the forefront of Rangers' thinking – but Stoke's interest now leaves them with a quandary, as Gerrard's decision to go with Kamberi over Dykes in January may now mean Rangers miss out on the Australian completely.