Report: Newcastle prepared to axe 28-year-old speedster, months after he snubbed Celtic

Olly Dawes
Christian Atsu of Newcastle United (30) holds the ball during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on January 21, 2020 in Liverpool, United...
Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu could be on his way out this summer.

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United are 'open to offers' for winger Christian Atsu, months after he rejected a move to Celtic.

It's claimed that Atsu is one of a number of players that Newcastle are looking to offload this summer, with Steve Bruce seemingly planning something of a clearout.

Jamie Sterry, Rob Elliot and Jack Colback will be leaving the club this summer when their contracts expire, whilst Newcastle are open to offers for Achraf Lazaar, Henri Saivet and Rolando Aarons.

 

Atsu falls into that second category, with Newcastle now prepared to axe the Ghanaian this summer if they can find a buyer for him.

The 28-year-old speedster has only started six Premier League games this season, and whilst he's picked up three assists, he looks set to go.

Atsu did have offers to go in January, as Sky Sports reported that he rejected a move to Celtic, whilst Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest were both rebuffed too.

Since then, Atsu has played just once, and that was as a brief substitute against Oxford United in the FA Cup, with his days at St James' Park clearly numbered.

Atsu still has a year left on his deal, and it's unclear whether Celtic will be back in with a new move for him, but the Bhoys feasibly have another crack at the former Chelsea winger.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

