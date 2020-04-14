Report: Newcastle and West Ham want 8-goal forward shining for relegation-threatened side

Premier League duo Newcastle United and West Ham want new forwards; could Steve Bruce or David Moyes help Fashion Sakala reach his potential?

Newcastle United and West Ham are interested in landing Oostende forward Fashion Sakala this summer, according to Zambian publication Sports Corna.

Now, it would be fair to say the Zambian U23 international is not exactly a household name in the English capital or, for that matter, all the way up north on Tyneside.

But with the Premier League season on hold due to the ongoing global health crisis, it seems that Newcastle and West Ham are attempting to box clever ahead of a transfer window that is likely to be dogged by unprecedented levels of financial uncertainty.

It is unknown how much Sakala will cost but a forward who has impressed over in Belgium will not cost a bomb.

He has, however, produced an impressive eight goals in his breakthrough season at Oostende. A speedy, right-footed forward, Sakala is at his best when cutting in from the left to run at befuddled full-backs or whip those trademark finishes into the corner on the angle.

Interestingly, a man who enjoyed a brief spell at Spartak Moscow in the Russian capital has recently joined up with the Wasserman agency, a group who represent the likes of Alex Grimaldo, Clement Lenglet, Maxime Lopez and Sandro Ramirez. Whenever a player changes his agent, that often means a move is about to follow.

Oostende finished 15th in the 16-team Belgian top flight this season, with Sakala's goals saving them from relegation.