Report: Mourinho genuinely desperate to help one Tottenham player, fears he'll leave

Olly Dawes
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele has been linked away from the club.

According to The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is desperate to reinvigorate Tanguy Ndombele – but fears he may be planning to quit..

It's claimed that Mourinho knows he won't have a big budget to work with in the transfer market, with Tottenham feeling the financial pressure from the global pandemic.

That means Mourinho needs to work with the majority of the players he currently has, and that's why he's working so hard to try and turn Ndombele's Tottenham career around.

 

So far, it hasn't exactly gone well given that Mourinho flew in the race of nationwide lockdown regulations to take Ndombele on a jog last week, with the midfielder allegedly unhappy.

L'Equipe then claimed at the weekend that Ndombele was doubting that he will be a Tottenham player next season, and Mourinho allegedly fears the Frenchman is planning an escape route.

Signed by Mauricio Pochettino in a club-record deal last summer, Ndombele had been a star with Lyon and looked to be the ideal replacement for Mousa Dembele as a skilful box-to-box midfielder who could carry the ball forward.

Yet Ndombele has struggled with niggling injuries and poor fitness, meaning his first season with the club has been a major disappointment.

Mourinho unsurprisingly wants to try and unlock Ndombele and get the best out of him, and whilst his intentions were 'genuine', there is lingering fear that the 22-year-old could move on.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

