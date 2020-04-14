Report: Liverpool's coaching staff have massive hopes for 19-year-old prospect

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has made eight appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side this season.

According to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool’s coaching staff have massively high hopes for Curtis Jones.

The 19-year-old has shown his quality in flashes this season, when he has been afforded chances in Liverpool’s first-team.

Jones has made eight appearances for Liverpool’s senior side this term, and he has impressed on every single one.

The playmaker’s most memorable display came against Everton in the FA Cup, when he scored a screamer to seal Jurgen Klopp’s side’s victory in the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool’s backroom staff now have real hopes that he could become a first-team regular.

And it is suggested that Liverpool will not look to loan out Jones in the summer.

Many teams surely would have been open to offering Jones regular game-time on a temporary basis.

However, Liverpool feel that his development will be better served by sticking at Anfield, with Klopp looking to give the midfielder plenty of chances himself next term.