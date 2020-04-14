Quick links

Report: Liverpool's coaching staff have massive hopes for 19-year-old prospect

Curtis Jones of Liverpool during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Tranmere Rovers and Liverpool at Prenton Park on July 11, 2019 in Birkenhead, England.
Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has made eight appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side this season.

Curtis Jones of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 3, 2020 in London, England.

According to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool’s coaching staff have massively high hopes for Curtis Jones.

The 19-year-old has shown his quality in flashes this season, when he has been afforded chances in Liverpool’s first-team.

Jones has made eight appearances for Liverpool’s senior side this term, and he has impressed on every single one.

 

The playmaker’s most memorable display came against Everton in the FA Cup, when he scored a screamer to seal Jurgen Klopp’s side’s victory in the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool’s backroom staff now have real hopes that he could become a first-team regular.

And it is suggested that Liverpool will not look to loan out Jones in the summer.

Curtis Jones of Liverpool runs with the ball during the Premier League 2 match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on August 19, 2019 in London, England.

Many teams surely would have been open to offering Jones regular game-time on a temporary basis.

However, Liverpool feel that his development will be better served by sticking at Anfield, with Klopp looking to give the midfielder plenty of chances himself next term.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

