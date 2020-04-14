Report: Liverpool want in-form star who Roy Hodgson once paid £9m for

A Premier League return is on the cards for Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth, who is reportedly a target for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Liverpool have joined the ever growing list of clubs keen to land Crystal Palace forward Alexander Sorloth this summer, according to Fanatik.

Few at Selhurst Park would have expected last summer, when they sent a Norwegian international out on loan to Trabzonspor, that their £9 million forgotten man would be on the radar of some of Europe’s biggest clubs heading into the summer of 2020.

FootMercato reported last week that Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Napoli and Chelsea are all interested in Sorloth after his 25 goals fired Trabzonspor to the top of the Super Lig table and on the verge of their first ever top-flight title since 1984.

Now, Liverpool have made acing the transfer window look like child’s play in the Michael Edwards era.

And Sorloth could be another inspired piece of business from a club who transformed Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Gini Wijnaldum and co into some of the best in the game.

An old-school number nine who set Crystal Palace back £9 million in January 2018 would give The Reds something very different in attack. After all, Jurgen Klopp does not have a classic centre-forward like Sorloth in his ranks right now.

FootMercato report that Trabzonspor have the option to sign Sorloth permanently for around £6 million before selling him on for a substantial profit with the Scandinavian valued somewhere in the region of £25 million.

Roy Hodgson’s loss, it seems, could be Liverpool’s gain.