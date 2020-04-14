Report: Leicester want to beat Inter Milan to 8-goal Joachim Low favourite

Quick links

Danny Owen
Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City could bring Atalanta's Serie A star Robin Gosens to the Premier League if Ben Chilwell leaves the King Power Stadium.

Hans Hateboer of Atalanta (L) celebrates his goal with Robin Gosens (R) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atalanta and Valencia CF at San Siro Stadium on...

Leicester City will battle Chelsea and Inter Milan for the signature of Alatanta star Robin Gosens if Ben Chilwell leaves this summer, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

In an ideal world, the Foxes would be able to keep hold of England’s number one left-back for years to come. But football is far from a dreamland and, even if Leicester are on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League again, it is looking increasingly likely that Chilwell may be on the way with Tottenham, Manchester City and Chelsea all casting admiring glances in his direction (The Times).

Recruitment and long-term planning is one of Leicester’s strong points so it should be no surprise to learn that they are preparing for the worst case scenario.

 

And, after links with Burnley’s Charlie Taylor and Olympiakos flyer Kostas Tsimikas, reports in Italy have now suggested that Gosens is on the radar of the 2016 Premier League champions as they prepare for the post-Chilwell era.

A versatile operator who can play at left-back or further forward in midfield, the classy German has produced an impressive eight goals and five assists for Atalanta this season, helping the Bergamo-based outfit reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the very first time.

Hans Hateboer of Atalanta (L) celebrates his goal with Robin Gosens of Atalanta (R) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atalanta and Valencia CF at San...

TMW reports that Gosens also has admirers at Frank Lampard’s Chelsea and Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan. It is unsure how much Atalanta would demand for the 25-year-old but, with Joachim Low set to hand him his first ever call-up for the German national team, Gosens’s price-tag could soon go through the roof.

“We would have liked to have met him,” said the 2014 World Cup winning coach, who planned to call Gosens up before the global health crisis postponed the latest round of international fixtures.

“It's a shame that nothing came of it at first, but we'll keep an eye on him as soon as the ball rolls again. He is a versatile player whose dynamics, enthusiasm and determination are impressive.”

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Robin Gosens of Atalanta Bergamo Looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atalanta and Valencia CF at San Siro Stadium on February...

 

