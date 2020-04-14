Report: Klopp willing to sell £25m man in order to give Brewster a chance

Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster has been out on loan at Swansea City since January.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is ready to sell Xherdan Shaqiri to help Rhian Brewster, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

Shaqiri has struggled to make an impact in Liverpool’s first-team this season, with injury plaguing him.

The Swiss international has made just 10 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, and Klopp now has made him available for £25 million.

The German boss reportedly wants to hand Brewster a promotion into Liverpool’s senior squad next term, and does not want to block his chances.

That could be good news for Brewster’s development, as he is proving that he is ready for regular action during a loan spell with Swansea.

Brewster has netted four goals in 11 games in the Championship, with the Liverpool youngster impressing at the Liberty Stadium.

Klopp now feels that Brewster is ready to perform a first-team role at Liverpool, and he is ready to sell Shaqiri to make room for the 20-year-old.

Brewster was once considered to be one of the brightest prospects in Liverpool’s academy, but over the past season the likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott have arguably moved ahead of him.