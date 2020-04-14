Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: Klopp willing to sell £25m man in order to give Brewster a chance

John Verrall
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) head coach Juergen Klopp of Liverpool FC looks on after the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster has been out on loan at Swansea City since January.

Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool celebrates after Georginio Wijnaldum scores their fifth goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04,...

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is ready to sell Xherdan Shaqiri to help Rhian Brewster, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

Shaqiri has struggled to make an impact in Liverpool’s first-team this season, with injury plaguing him.

The Swiss international has made just 10 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, and Klopp now has made him available for £25 million.

 

The German boss reportedly wants to hand Brewster a promotion into Liverpool’s senior squad next term, and does not want to block his chances.

That could be good news for Brewster’s development, as he is proving that he is ready for regular action during a loan spell with Swansea.

Rhian Brewster (R) of Swansea City celebrates his equaliser with team mate Conor Gallagher during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Wigan Athletic at the Liberty...

Brewster has netted four goals in 11 games in the Championship, with the Liverpool youngster impressing at the Liberty Stadium.

Klopp now feels that Brewster is ready to perform a first-team role at Liverpool, and he is ready to sell Shaqiri to make room for the 20-year-old.

Brewster was once considered to be one of the brightest prospects in Liverpool’s academy, but over the past season the likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott have arguably moved ahead of him.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch