Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Report: Everton now face major new threat in race to sign 28-year-old

Olly Dawes
NIMES, FRANCE - February 28: Bouna Sarr #17 of Marseille in action during the Nimes V Marseille, French Ligue 1, regular season match at Stade des Costieres on February 28th 2020, Nimes,...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton have been linked with Marseille's Bouna Sarr.

NIMES, FRANCE - February 28: Bouna Sarr #17 of Marseille in action during the Nimes V Marseille, French Ligue 1, regular season match at Stade des Costieres on February 28th 2020, Nimes,...

According to France Football, Everton now face a battle with Sevilla for the signature of Marseille right back Bouna Sarr.

It's claimed that Sevilla have twice scouted Sarr this season, and they're now interested in pursuing a deal for him whenever the summer window opens.

Marseille are allegedly fearing that they need to sell this summer to ease financial woes, and Sarr could be one player to leave for around €10million to €15million (£8.7million and £13million).

 

Sevilla's presence in the race won't please Everton, as Marcel Brands and co have been heavily linked with a move to sign Sarr in recent weeks.

The Mirror (March 29) first reported Everton's interest, before Le10 Sport added that Sarr may be offered to the Toffees in order to raise funds this summer.

Paul Aldridge's appointment at Marseille in a job specifically created to sell players to English clubs certainly helps Everton's cause, but Sevilla pose a serious threat now.

Marseille's Bouna Sarr during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Olympique Marseille at Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 16, 2020 in Lille, France.

Sarr, 28, was a winger back in his Metz days, but has moved back to play at right back in recent times, becoming an impressive, attack-minded right back with real quality going forward.

The Frenchman's age does't really fit with what Everton like to do, but with Djibril Sidibe's loan spell ending this summer, Sarr may be seen as a potential replacement for his compatriot.

NIMES, FRANCE - February 28: Bouna Sarr #17 of Marseille shoots past Renaud Ripart #20 of Nimes during the Nimes V Marseille, French Ligue 1, regular season match at Stade des Costieres...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch