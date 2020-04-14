Report: Everton now face major new threat in race to sign 28-year-old

Everton have been linked with Marseille's Bouna Sarr.

According to France Football, Everton now face a battle with Sevilla for the signature of Marseille right back Bouna Sarr.

It's claimed that Sevilla have twice scouted Sarr this season, and they're now interested in pursuing a deal for him whenever the summer window opens.

Marseille are allegedly fearing that they need to sell this summer to ease financial woes, and Sarr could be one player to leave for around €10million to €15million (£8.7million and £13million).

Sevilla's presence in the race won't please Everton, as Marcel Brands and co have been heavily linked with a move to sign Sarr in recent weeks.

The Mirror (March 29) first reported Everton's interest, before Le10 Sport added that Sarr may be offered to the Toffees in order to raise funds this summer.

Paul Aldridge's appointment at Marseille in a job specifically created to sell players to English clubs certainly helps Everton's cause, but Sevilla pose a serious threat now.

Sarr, 28, was a winger back in his Metz days, but has moved back to play at right back in recent times, becoming an impressive, attack-minded right back with real quality going forward.

The Frenchman's age does't really fit with what Everton like to do, but with Djibril Sidibe's loan spell ending this summer, Sarr may be seen as a potential replacement for his compatriot.