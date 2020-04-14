Report: Everton could raid Spanish giants for exciting youngster, feels like a Brands deal

Everton director Marcel Brands is brilliant at unearthing young talents - will he bring Barcelona's Gerard Gonzalez to the Premier League?

Everton could raid Barcelona again this summer to lure Gerard Gonzalez away from the La Liga champions, according to Sport.

A decade ago, Pep Guardiola led a Barca side full of academy graduates to Champions League glory. But to say those days are little more than a distant memory in Catalonia would be an understatement.

It’s not that the talent has dried up at La Masia – but the opportunities for first-team football certainly have. As a result, some of Barcelona’s brightest talents have turned their back on the club who gave us Cesc Fabregas, Gerard Pigue, Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi.

In recent months, the Spanish giants have lost Xavi Simons to PSG and Pablo Moreno to Juventus while American wonderkid Konrad De La Fuente could be heading for the exit too. Juan Larios is also determined to leave with a move to Manchester City on the cards.

And that’s without mentioning Gonzalez. According to Sport, Everton are looking to snare a left-footed centre-half away from Barcelona, not long after Lucas Digne, Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina swapped Camp Nou for Goodison Park.

Gonzalez, a Spain youth international, is yet to make his first-team debut for the Blaugrana and it would be no surprise if Marcel Brands was at the front and centre of a bid to bring him to Merseyside.

After all, Everton’s director of football is at his best when rustling through the undergrowth for diamonds in the rough. It was he who discovered a young Dries Mertens, Hirving Lozano, Gini Wijnaldum, Sergio Romero and Kevin Strootman after all during his time in Holland.