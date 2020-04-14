Quick links

West Ham United

Norwich City

Premier League

Report: Diego Simeone could now absolutely ruin exciting West Ham transfer plan

Olly Dawes
Diego Simeone, Manager of Atletico Madrid celebrates his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United reportedly face a battle for Norwich City star Emiliano Buendia.

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich City carries the ball in preparation to take a corner kick during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Sheffield United at Carrow Road on December...

According to the Daily Star Sunday (12/04, p40), West Ham United now face a battle for Norwich City winger Emiliano Buendia as Atletico Madrid want him.

It's claimed that Buendia has impressed fellow Argentinian Diego Simeone this season, and a move to the Spanish capital may now be on the cards.

Atletico could launch a bid for Buendia this summer, and a £13million fee has been suggested if the Canaries are relegated, though that seems a little on the low side.

 

Buendia has been a creative phenomenon this season, racking up 73 key passes; only Kevin De Bruyne, Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Maddison have more.

That is making Buendia a wanted man, but he's also a hard worker as well as skilful, which is a combination that Simeone will find appealing.

The 23-year-old has been on the books of Real Madrid, Getafe and Cultural Leonesa in the past, so a move back to Spain – and especially to the capital, where Real and Getafe reside – may be appealing.

Diego Simeone, Manager of Atletico Madrid celebrates his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield...

Football.London claim that West Ham want to sign Buendia this summer, with David Moyes eyeing an exciting raid to bring the creative, silky Argentinian to East London.

Yet Simeone could now absolutely ruin those plans. Atletico are a huge club with regular Champions League football, and it would be difficult for Buendia to turn them down in favour of the Hammers.

West Ham have to hope that Buendia wants to stay in England rather than head back to Spain, as seeing off Atletico and Simeone may be a real struggle here.

Emi Buendia of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City at Anfield on August 9, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch