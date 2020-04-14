Report: Diego Simeone could now absolutely ruin exciting West Ham transfer plan

West Ham United reportedly face a battle for Norwich City star Emiliano Buendia.

According to the Daily Star Sunday (12/04, p40), West Ham United now face a battle for Norwich City winger Emiliano Buendia as Atletico Madrid want him.

It's claimed that Buendia has impressed fellow Argentinian Diego Simeone this season, and a move to the Spanish capital may now be on the cards.

Atletico could launch a bid for Buendia this summer, and a £13million fee has been suggested if the Canaries are relegated, though that seems a little on the low side.

Buendia has been a creative phenomenon this season, racking up 73 key passes; only Kevin De Bruyne, Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Maddison have more.

That is making Buendia a wanted man, but he's also a hard worker as well as skilful, which is a combination that Simeone will find appealing.

The 23-year-old has been on the books of Real Madrid, Getafe and Cultural Leonesa in the past, so a move back to Spain – and especially to the capital, where Real and Getafe reside – may be appealing.

Football.London claim that West Ham want to sign Buendia this summer, with David Moyes eyeing an exciting raid to bring the creative, silky Argentinian to East London.

Yet Simeone could now absolutely ruin those plans. Atletico are a huge club with regular Champions League football, and it would be difficult for Buendia to turn them down in favour of the Hammers.

West Ham have to hope that Buendia wants to stay in England rather than head back to Spain, as seeing off Atletico and Simeone may be a real struggle here.