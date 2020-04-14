Quick links

Report: Club will agree to sell player Mane allegedly wants at Liverpool - but there's a catch

Liverpool have been linked with Olympiacos defender Ousseynou Ba.

According to Greek news outlet Sportdog, Olympiacos will sanction the sale of Liverpool target Ousseynou Ba – but only in next summer's window.

It's claimed that Olympiacos believe Ba's value will be an all-time high in the summer of 2021, and that's when they would want to sell the centre back.

That means that they are likely to stand firm this summer and keep the Senegalese star for another year, and then hope to rake in huge profit.

 

Ba's impressive displays against Arsenal in the Europa League have seemingly sparked interest in his signature, with Le Quotidien de Foot claiming that Liverpool want him.

Sportime noted that Sadio Mane has recommended Ba to the Liverpool recruitment staff, and the Stellar Group agency are working to get him a move to England.

Yet it now seems that Liverpool will be forced to wait another year if they want to sign Ba, which may not be ideal for Klopp and co given that Dejan Lovren could move on this summer.

Liverpool would need a replacement now rather than waiting until 2021, and this stance may just force them away from the Olympiacos star and onto other targets.

Liverpool did though wait for Naby Keita when they landed him from RB Leipzig, whilst they were also patient in their pursuit of Virgil van Dijk, meaning Ba could still make the move to Anfield eventually.

The 24-year-old has impressed for Olympiacos since arriving from Gazelec Ajaccio, and seems destined for a big move one way or another, even if it comes in a year's time.

