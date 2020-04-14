Report: Celtic set to land Englishman months after he left Queens Park Rangers

Celtic are reportedly bringing in Gary Penrice after his QPR exit.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic are set to bring in former Queens Park Rangers man Gary Penrice as their new chief scout.

The Bhoys have been undergoing recruitment changes of the last year, having seen Lee Congerton head to Leicester City and Nick Hammond come in to replace him.

Subscribe

Now, it's claimed that Celtic are making another move, as Penrice is coming in to take the role as chief scout at Parkhead having recently left QPR.

Penrice was a QPR player and rejoined the club as a Recruitment Consultant in 2017, having been brought in by close friend and former teammate Ian Holloway.

In December, the Championship club announced that Penrice had left the club to pursue other opportunities, and four months on, he looks to have found his next job.

Penrice, 56, worked with Holloway as a scout at Plymouth Argyle and Leicester City, whilst he also had spells scouting with Stoke City, Wigan Athletic, Blackpool and Everton.

He even knows Hammond from his time at Bristol Rovers, having played together there back in 1986, so their reunion shouldn't be a huge surprise.

Penrice will work with ex-Arsenal man Jay Lefevre in a new-look Celtic scouting setup, with the Bhoys preparing for the summer window – even if they don't know when the window will begin or when the season will end.