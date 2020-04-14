Quick links

Report: Bruce wants £8.5m Newcastle signing, deal already set up despite hijack threat

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United on the pitch prior to the FA Cup Fifth Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United at The Hawthorns on March 03, 2020 in West...
Newcastle United look set to sign Nabil Bentaleb permanently.

Nabil Bentaleb of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce wants to seal a permanent move for Nabil Bentaleb amid links with Werder Bremen.

It's claimed that Bruce has seen enough of Bentaleb to convince him to turn the loan deal permanent, despite him playing just six times for the Magpies so far.

The global pandemic has stopped the Premier League in its tracks, meaning Bentaleb hasn't been able to really kick on since joining Newcastle on loan from Schalke in the January window.

 

Werder Bremen allegedly want Bentaleb though, and with Newcastle already having an £8.5million permanent deal set up, Bruce is ready to pull the trigger and make him a Newcastle player full-time.

Bentaleb is allegedly happy in the North East and wants to join permanently, meaning a long-term deal may be in the offing for the Algerian despite his lack of playing time.

That's not exactly Bruce's fault, and Bentaleb has shown flashes of his quality, meaning Newcastle are prepared to gamble on him becoming more consistent once his fitness has picked up.

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United on the pitch prior to the FA Cup Fifth Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United at The Hawthorns on March 03, 2020 in West...

Wages may be a small stumbling block as things stand, but with a takeover once again being rumoured, maybe they won't be a problem come the summer.

Bentaleb could become Newcastle's first summer signing, and with a deal already agreed, it should be fairly simple to complete – as long as Bremen don't throw a spanner in the works.

Nabil Bentaleb of Newcastle United during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam Stadium on February 4, 2020 in Oxford, England.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

