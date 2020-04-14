Report: Brighton preparing a bid to bring £9m international back to England

He may have flopped in the Championship with Leeds United but Caleb Ekuban could have a Premier League chance with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Brighton and Hove Albion are planning a bid for Caleb Ekuban as they look to bring the Trabzonspor striker back to England, according to Takvim.

As it stands, Trabzonspor are top of the Super Lig table, chasing their first top-flight crown since 1984, thanks to the electrifying form of two forwards who flopped in Britain.

Alexander Sorloth has hit 25 goals on loan from Crystal Palace while Ekuban, who found the net just once in 20 Championship games for Leeds United, has eight of his own during an eye-catching 2019/20 campaign over in Turkey.

As a result, speculation is rife that the club on the banks of the Black Sea could lose both of their star forwards during what is likely to be a gruelling off-season. Ekuban has already been linked with Scottish Premiership duo Rangers and Celtic, not to mention Serie A title-challengers Lazio.

And, according to Takvim, Graham Potter’s Brighton are also preparing a bid for the £9 million-rated Ghana international.

The Seagulls have played some of the tidiest football in the Premier League this season but a lack of cutting edge has cost them dear at times, with the South Coast club facing a fight to secure their survival when the campaign resumes.

Then again, it seems unlikely that Ekuban is the man to drag Brighton up the Premier League table. Hard-working and versatile he may be, the 26-year-old has only ever hit double figures in a single season – and that came when he was plying his trade in Albania.

The football world may be stuck in the void right now due to the global health crisis but Brighton, it seems, are already planning for next season. Australian midfielder Cameron Peupion agreed a move to the Amex just last week (World Game).