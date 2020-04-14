Quick links

Report: Bilic makes £8.5m, £50k-a-week star West Brom's top summer target,

West Bromwich Albion are dreaming of a return to the Premier League - signing Besiktas's Super Lig star Domagoj Vida would help them stay there.

Domagoj Vida of Besiktas JK during the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig football match between Besiktas JK and Trabzonspor AS on December 16, 2018 at the Vodafone Arena in Istanbul, Turkey

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has made £8.5 million Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida his top summer target, according to Fanatik.

A late-blooming centre-back, Vida could be on his way to England for the very first time at the age of 30.

The Croatian international has been regularly linked with a move to the Premier League after starring at the 2014 World Cup, helping his country reach the final for the first time in their history.

 

And with fellow Croatian Bilic now pulling the strings at West Brom, the Baggies could take the plunge on a player who still has plenty to offer even as he approaches the final few years of his top-level career.

Vida is a real old-school throwback of a centre-half. He loves nothing more than throwing his body in the way of a goal-bound shot while his leadership skills and commanding presence could be exactly what West Brom need.

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic (L) and Domagoj Vida (R) go for a header during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Croatia and Kosovo in Zagreb on September 3, 2017....

The Midland giants are second in the Championship and closing in on a return to the Premier League but clean sheets have been elusive with West Brom’s tendency to concede sloppy goals leading Bilic to tear his hair out on more than one occasion.

Fanatik adds that Vida is the former West Ham coach’s number one summer target but a deal could depend on whether or not promotion is secured. At £8.5 million and with a £50,000-a-week contract, the 79-cap international will not come cheap.

Domagoj Vida #21 of Croatia and Javier Hernandez #14 of Mexico pursue the ball in the second half of an international friendly soccer match at AT&T Stadium on March 27, 2018 in Arlington,...

