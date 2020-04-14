Quick links

Report: Arteta tells club they can sign Arsenal's £52m man... but they want another player

Alex Lacazette of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on February 15, 2020 in St Albans, England.
Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has scored just nine times in all competitions this season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal (14) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with Alexandre Lacazette during the UEFA Europa League Semi Final Second Leg match between Valencia...

Arsenal have told Real Madrid that they can sign Alexandre Lacazette this summer but not Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, according to France Football.

Madrid are keen on snapping up Aubameyang, whose future at Arsenal is currently very uncertain.

The Gabonese international has just over a year left on his contract with Arsenal, but he has stalled over penning a new contract.

 

Arsenal are now said to be desperate to keep Aubameyang, even though interest in mounting in the striker.

And Mikel Arteta’s side reportedly would prefer to offload Lacazette over Aubameyang this summer.

While Aubameyang has continued to score prolifically this term, Lacazette has found things more difficult.

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal FC and Ousseynou Ba of Olympiacos FCduring the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Olympiacos FC and Arsenal FC at Karaiskakis Stadium on...

The £52 million French international (Guardian) has found the back of the net just nine times across all competitions this term, and has not been a regular in Arteta’s starting line-up.

And it seems that Arsenal are far more prepared to offload Lacazette than Aubameyang in the summer, as Arteta looks to restructure his squad at the Emirates Stadium.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

