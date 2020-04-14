Report: Arteta tells club they can sign Arsenal's £52m man... but they want another player

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has scored just nine times in all competitions this season.

Arsenal have told Real Madrid that they can sign Alexandre Lacazette this summer but not Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, according to France Football.

Madrid are keen on snapping up Aubameyang, whose future at Arsenal is currently very uncertain.

The Gabonese international has just over a year left on his contract with Arsenal, but he has stalled over penning a new contract.

Arsenal are now said to be desperate to keep Aubameyang, even though interest in mounting in the striker.

And Mikel Arteta’s side reportedly would prefer to offload Lacazette over Aubameyang this summer.

While Aubameyang has continued to score prolifically this term, Lacazette has found things more difficult.

The £52 million French international (Guardian) has found the back of the net just nine times across all competitions this term, and has not been a regular in Arteta’s starting line-up.

And it seems that Arsenal are far more prepared to offload Lacazette than Aubameyang in the summer, as Arteta looks to restructure his squad at the Emirates Stadium.