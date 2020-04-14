Quick links

Report: Arsenal want to bring Real Madrid's £23m nemesis to the Emirates

Mikel Arteta the manager
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal might need to replace Premier League talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - so how about Club Brugge's Emmanuel Dennis?

Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis forward of Club Brugge celebrates scoring a goal with a statement during the Jupiler Pro League match between Club Brugge and KAA Gent at the Jan Breydel...

Arsenal are among nine Premier League clubs who are competing for the £23 million signature of Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis this summer, according to Walfoot.

A young Nigerian might not be the most prolific forward in the game today but his penchant for impressing on the biggest of stages has scouts from all over Europe batting their eyelashes in his direction.

Dennis shot to fame with a stunning, if rather fortuitous, brace away at Real Madrid in the Champions League. With that in mind, it was perhaps no surprise when the 22-year-old then found the net with a sublime volley against Manchester United in February.

 

According to reports in Belgium, Arsenal are just one of many teams who want to hand Dennis his big break, though Mikel Arteta’s Gunners will face competition from almost half of the Premier League.

After all, the twice-capped international also has admirers at (deep breath) Everton, Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Brighton, Leicester City, Watford, Everton and Sheffield United.

Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis of Club Brugge celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Club Brugge and Manchester United at Jan...

Interestingly, Dennis is not the first talented, young, Belgium-based forward who has been linked with Arsenal recently. Jonathan David, the 20-year-old Canadian who has shone at Gent, is also on their radar with the North London giants seemingly thinking outside the box as they face up to the challenge of replacing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Goal).

With funds tight at the Emirates these days, an Arsenal side who are once again set to miss out on Champions League football will probably have to look at talented up-and-comers like Dennis or David instead of established, world-class number nines.

Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis of Club Brugge celebrates his goal with team mates during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Real Madrid and Club Brugge KV at Bernabeu on October...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

