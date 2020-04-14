Report: 15-time league champions turn down chance to sign Everton man

Premier League Everton want to trim down Carlo Ancelotti's squad and Oumar Niasse looks set for a Goodison Park exit.

Besiktas have turned down the opportunity to sign Oumar Niasse from Everton this summer, according to Fanatik.

As The Toffees have discovered, bringing in a flurry of different managers while hiring and firing their directors of football can leave you stuck with a misfit squad chockfull of players who have fallen out of favour under a new regime.

And Niasse has been pulled from pillar to post since he joined Everton in a £13 million deal during Roberto Martinez’s final season at Goodison Park. The Senegalese striker was frozen out by Ronald Koeman, enjoyed a resurgence under Sam Allardyce before falling down the pecking order again during the reigns of Marco Silva and Carlo Ancelotti.

Niasse’s contract expires this summer and, with just 19 minutes of Premier League football to his name this season, a belated departure seems inevitable. But finding a new club, after almost two full seasons without a league goal, could be easier said than done.

Fanatik claims that Niasse was offered to Besiktas but the 15-time Super Lig champions are not interested in offering the 29-year-old a fresh start in Istanbul.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Luke Garbutt, Cuco Martina and Shani Tarashaj will all be shown the door by Everton while speculation suggests Theo Walcott, Bernard and Djibril Sidibe are also facing an uncertain future.

The Toffees, it seems, are looking to trim the fat at last.