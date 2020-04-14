Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'Rather keep Origi', 'No chance': Some Liverpool fans react to 25-goal striker rumour

Olly Dawes
Liverpool fans hold scarves prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2018 in Liverpool, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool have been linked with striker Alexander Sorloth.

Alexander Sorloth of Trabzonspor celebrates after scoring a goal during the Turkish super Lig soccer match between Besiktas and Trabzonspor at the Vodafone Park in Istanbul, Turkey on...

Liverpool are likely to bring in a new striker whenever the summer window opens, and they're already being linked with a host of potential targets.

Timo Werner is the main name being touted for a move to Anfield, but a new rumour emerged this weekend that may have raised a few eyebrows.

Fanatik in Turkey claimed that Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are in the race for Alexander Sorloth, but so are Liverpool as the race for his signature heats up.

 

That may seem somewhat bizarre; Roy Hodgson brought him to Crystal Palace in January 2018, but the Norwegian managed just one goal in 20 games for Palace in a dismal stint at Selhurst Park.

The 24-year-old was sent on loan to Trabzonspor last summer, and he has starred with 25 goals and seven assists this season, making himself a wanted man.

Sorloth technically has a year left of his Trabzonspor loan deal left, but they could sign him permanently and sell him on for big money this summer given the calibre of teams interested.

Sorloth of Trabzonspor celebrates after scoring a goal during the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Kasimpasa in Trabzon, Turkey on January 19, 2020.

The 6ft 5in attacker would offer a physical, target man presence in the Liverpool attack, but fans just aren't buying the rumours of Liverpool's interest right now.

Some believe that there is 'no chance' of Sorloth joining Liverpool this summer, believing that the rumours are a joke and that he just isn't good enough for the Reds, adding that they would rather keep Divock Origi than sign the Norwegian.

Liverpool fans hold scarves prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch