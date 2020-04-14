'Rather keep Origi', 'No chance': Some Liverpool fans react to 25-goal striker rumour

Liverpool have been linked with striker Alexander Sorloth.

Liverpool are likely to bring in a new striker whenever the summer window opens, and they're already being linked with a host of potential targets.

Timo Werner is the main name being touted for a move to Anfield, but a new rumour emerged this weekend that may have raised a few eyebrows.

Fanatik in Turkey claimed that Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are in the race for Alexander Sorloth, but so are Liverpool as the race for his signature heats up.

That may seem somewhat bizarre; Roy Hodgson brought him to Crystal Palace in January 2018, but the Norwegian managed just one goal in 20 games for Palace in a dismal stint at Selhurst Park.

The 24-year-old was sent on loan to Trabzonspor last summer, and he has starred with 25 goals and seven assists this season, making himself a wanted man.

Sorloth technically has a year left of his Trabzonspor loan deal left, but they could sign him permanently and sell him on for big money this summer given the calibre of teams interested.

The 6ft 5in attacker would offer a physical, target man presence in the Liverpool attack, but fans just aren't buying the rumours of Liverpool's interest right now.

Some believe that there is 'no chance' of Sorloth joining Liverpool this summer, believing that the rumours are a joke and that he just isn't good enough for the Reds, adding that they would rather keep Divock Origi than sign the Norwegian.

Sorloth has enjoyed a good campaign, but from what we saw of him in the Premier League, he's not even close to being up to Liverpool standards

