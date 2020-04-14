Quiz: Who is Paul Smith? Meet the Celador producer behind Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

ITV's Quiz explores the origins and most controversial moment in Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? but just who is Paul Smith?

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? completely shook up the game and quizshow genre when it arrived on our TV screens in 1998.

The huge prize on offer set the show totally apart from its gameshow predecessors which attracted a huge array of hopeful contestants.

And, with such a big prize at stake, some contestants even turned to more nefarious means of bagging themselves the £1 million cash prize.

The ITV drama, Quiz, details one such incident which saw one contestant at the heart of an infamous coughing controversy.

In Quiz, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? is shown to be the brainchild of David Brigg and Paul Smith but who exactly is the latter and what role does he play in the show's success?

Quiz on ITV

Quiz arrived on ITV on Monday, April 13th and the three-part series will arrive daily until April 15th.

The series follows the 2001 coughing controversy that saw Major Charles Ingram win £1,000,000 through nefarious means as an associate in the crowd coughed to reveal the answer.

The scandal that followed was nationwide and is still referenced in modern iterations of the series.

Who is Celador's Paul Smith?

Paul Smith is the founder and chairman of Celador, the production company behind Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

Paul Smith can be seen in the Quiz series alongside David Brigg, the creator of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, and the pair are put front and centre in the early moments of episode 1 when their show, originally called Cash Mountain, works its way onto our TV screens.

Celador, as well as being the company behind Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, was also the production company responsible for Danny Boyle's Oscar-winning film, Slumdog Millionaire, which itself features the Indian version of the hit quiz show.

Who plays Paul Smith in Quiz?

In Quiz, Paul Smith is played by Mark Bonnar.

The 51-year-old Scottish actor has almost 60 acting credits to his name and is most famed for his appearances in Line of Duty, Unforgotten, Catastrophe and the video game Assassins Creed IV: Black Flag where he voices the pirate Blackbeard.

Quiz continues daily at 9pm on ITV until the third and final episode airs on April 15th.