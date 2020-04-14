Quick links

'No, no, no': Some Spurs fans unhappy as Mourinho reportedly gets closer to signing

Andre Onana of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League match between Ajax v Tottenham Hotspur at the Johan Cruijff Arena on May 8, 2019 in Amsterdam Netherlands
Tottenham Hotspur could be looking to improve their goalkeeping options this summer.

Andre Onana of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax v PSV at the Johan Cruijff Arena on February 2, 2020 in Amsterdam Netherlands

Tottenham Hotspur fans do not appear at all keen on the idea of signing Andre Onana.

According to L’Equipe, Spurs have now made contact with Ajax over buying the goalkeeper off them.

 

Jose Mourinho appears to have big plans to improve Tottenham’s squad over the summer, as they have disappointed so far this season.

But Tottenham fans have their doubts over whether Onana would be a good addition, amid rumours that they have stepped up their interest.

Tottenham do appear to be on the hunt for an upgrade of Hugo Lloris, who has proven unreliable this term.

The French goalkeeper has become more and more error prone in recent times, and is now showing signs of age.

Onana is 24, so should still have his best years ahead of him.

But there appear to be some doubts around Tottenham over whether he would be an improvement on Lloris.

Although Onana is an excellent shot stopper, he also has made some high profile mistakes, and he would need to cut these errors out of his game if he is to win over his doubters at Tottenham.

