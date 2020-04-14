'No, no, no': Some Spurs fans unhappy as Mourinho reportedly gets closer to signing

Tottenham Hotspur could be looking to improve their goalkeeping options this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur fans do not appear at all keen on the idea of signing Andre Onana.

According to L’Equipe, Spurs have now made contact with Ajax over buying the goalkeeper off them.

Jose Mourinho appears to have big plans to improve Tottenham’s squad over the summer, as they have disappointed so far this season.

But Tottenham fans have their doubts over whether Onana would be a good addition, amid rumours that they have stepped up their interest.

No thanks dean henderson is way better — / Dier Propaganda (@sacramentoszn) April 13, 2020

Don’t rate him. Good shot stopper but liable for mistakes. He cost Ajax that second Moura goal jumping on the ball as the defender went to clear it. — D'Abbott (@daniel_abbott82) April 13, 2020

I’d rather go for a proven PL performer like Pope — James Bell (@jamesbell7) April 14, 2020

Aaron Ramsdale all day long — Craig Fenner (@whojaryflip) April 13, 2020

Please no — sandy cohen (@sandycohen86) April 13, 2020

No thanks, only good with his feet, bang average shot stopping and makes too many errors — Settings and Privacy (@________78____) April 13, 2020

No thanks — Liam Foster (@LiamFos78239707) April 13, 2020

No no no. — TheFootyCafe (@TheFootyCafe) April 8, 2020

Tottenham do appear to be on the hunt for an upgrade of Hugo Lloris, who has proven unreliable this term.

The French goalkeeper has become more and more error prone in recent times, and is now showing signs of age.

Onana is 24, so should still have his best years ahead of him.

But there appear to be some doubts around Tottenham over whether he would be an improvement on Lloris.

Although Onana is an excellent shot stopper, he also has made some high profile mistakes, and he would need to cut these errors out of his game if he is to win over his doubters at Tottenham.