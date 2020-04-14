Manager claims Liverpool made approach for £72m star

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be keen on adding creativity to his midfield this summer, and Martin Odegaard may have slotted in well.

Leonid Slutsky has told EFE, as translated by the Daily Star, that Liverpool tried to sign Martin Odegaard when he was a youngster at Vitesse.

Odegaard was on loan at Vitesse when Slutsky was in charge, and his form in Holland apparently attracted the interest of Liverpool.

"His time at Vitesse has been very important," Slutsky said. "He became one of the best players in the Eredivisie and had many offers in his pocket.

“Not only from Real Sociedad, but also from Liverpool and Ajax. It is an honour to have had a share in Martin's growth as a footballer.”

Liverpool may now be regretting not forcing through a deal for Odegaard, as his career has gone from strength to strength.

The playmaker remains contracted to Real Madrid, and his form over the past campaign has started to set pulses racing at the Bernabeu.

Odegaard has been out on loan at Real Sociedad, and he has become renowned as one of the most exciting prospects in European football.

If Odegaard had been brought to Liverpool he could have been the ideal addition to Jurgen Klopp’s current squad.

Klopp is thought to be looking to add more creativity to Liverpool’s midfield this summer, and Odegaard’s arrival certainly would have enhanced the Reds’s quality in that regard.

However, Odegaard's profile has now risen considerably - with El Desmarque claiming that he is now valued at £72 million.