Kily Gonzalez praises 'unique' Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa leaves a lasting impact.

Leeds United are coming towards the end of the second season of Marcelo Bielsa's spell in charge of the club.

The Whites' players and fans are experiencing a memorable time, and it is likely to be felt for a long period after Bielsa's time at Leeds comes to an end, whenever that might be.

Footballers who have played under Bielsa in the past regularly still talk him up to this day, and Kily Gonzalez is the latest to do so.

Kily Gonzalez was part of the Valencia team which won the La Liga title in 2002.

He was also a part of the Los Che side which knocked Leeds out of the Champions League semi-finals in 2001.

But speaking to Argentine website TyC Sports, it was not then Valencia boss Hector Cuper he talked up, but his Argentina manager Marcelo Bielsa.





Gonzalez played under Bielsa at the 2002 World Cup, and the 2004 Olympic Games, a tournament which Argentina won.

He said: "My talks with Bielsa have been unique. From time to time we talk.

"He has given me many things from a personal and soccer point of view, I will always be very thankful."

Gonzalez's comments highlight how this current experience is one Leeds United's players will savour forever.

Even when he has left Elland Road, Bielsa may still keep his door open for the Whites' players to talk to and mentor.7