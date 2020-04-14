The Karen Meme explained - sexual prejudice or lighthearted humour?

Karen memes are everywhere, with people blaming imaginary woman Karen for all their inconveniences. But is the use of Karen just a bit of humour or is it serious sexual prejudice?

Have you ever been to the shop and watched that woman argue for an hour with the shop assistant about how they want a full refund on a pair of trousers even though they've been worn and they don't have the receipt? Or what about the woman that walks really slow in front of you and keeps stopping for absolutely no reason? Or the one that sends their whole meal back in a restaurant just because it's not hot enough?

These three women are all Karen's. No, they're not actually called Karen. In fact, it doesn't matter what their real name is at all. Because now, they will forever be known as Karen.

Karen memes have been circling the internet for a while and they're still just as funny. But who is Karen? What do the memes mean?

Who is Karen?

Karen is an imaginary stereotype of a while middle class woman. The name is used to rant or complain, as an umbrella term to describe anyone who is annoying or difficult.

She is usually said to be a middle-aged woman with short hair who is extremely obnoxious, argumentative and sometimes even derogative. She's the type of person that says "I want to speak to the manager!" at every possible situation. You know, those annoying people.

Karen Memes have even made their way to TikTok!

Karen memes are everywhere, as people use Karen to blame all their inconveniences on. First they became popular as photos on Instagram and Twitter. But now, people are even creating Karen Meme's on TikTok! The short videos are really funny and show exactly why everyone hates Karen's.

But is it actually a form of hate and prejudice?

Some argue that the use of the Karen stereotype is prejudicing against both white middle-aged women and people called Karen. The name has become associated with unpleasant characteristics, and could be considered to be a sexist slur which emits negative opinions towards the majority group of middle-aged women.

However, others have argued that in order to understand that the use of the term 'Karen' is not offensive, you must understand the nature of memes. A meme is a humorous photo or piece of text that is spread via the internet and designed to mock in a comedic way, not to insult. So the Karen memes never intended to come across in a negative way, and many believe they shouldn't be viewed as prejudiced.

Karen is a meme not the n-word — Andy #Yangevery4years ♿ (@DHotwheelz) April 7, 2020