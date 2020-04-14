Quick links

'Jewel': Reported Leeds target labelled one of 'the best young Italians ever'

Danny Owen
Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park on February 11, 2020 in Brentford, England.
Marcelo Bielsa's Championship chasers Leeds United reportedly want Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi, as do Premier League giants Arsenal.

Marco Carnesecchi of Trapani Calcio during the Serie B match between Juve Stabia and Trapani Calcio at Stadio Romeo Menti Castellammare di Stabia Italy on 29 February 2020.

Leeds United linked goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi is one of the ‘best young Italians ever’, according to his agent Bruno Carpeggiani in quotes reported by TuttoB.

Now, it is the job of an agent of course to talk up their client to the Nth degree. Especially when they are being linked with a move ahead of the summer transfer window.

And Carnesecchi is certainly facing an uncertain future ahead of the off-season with TuttoB claiming that Leeds are set to battle Premier League giants Arsenal to his signature.

 

But maybe there is a kernel of truth to Carpeggiani’s rather bold claims, even if they should perhaps be taken with a pinch of salt. After all, Carnesecchi is a regular for the Italy U21 side at the age of 19 and looks set to battle for a place at Champions League quarter-finalists Atalanta next season after shining out on loan at Trapani in Serie B.

“Marco is one of the best young Italians ever,” the teenager’s agent quips.

Marco Carnesecchi of Italy U21 controls the ball during a training session on September 2, 2019 in Catania, Italy.

“This year he is gaining an important experience in Trapani and next year he will make the leap to Serie A to play. He is also doing well with the Under 21 national team. Atalanta has a jewel at home."

This exciting, emerging generation of Italian starlets has given everyone in the country hope of dominating Europe again, just two year after missing out on the 2018 World Cup. Unfortunately for Carnesecchi, however, he will not be short of competition between the sticks for years to come with Gianluigi Donnarumma and Pierluigi Gollini, who is currently Atalanta’s number one, just getting started at international level.

A move to Leeds could see Carnesecchi compete with fellow youngsters Illan Meslier and Elia Caprile for a place in Marcelo Bielsa’s starting XI as soon as next season.

goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi of Italy looks on during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Third Place Play-Off match between Italy and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 14, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

