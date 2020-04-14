Jason Momoa in Dune revealed: Reactions are in - who does he play?

An image of Jason Momoa in Denis Villeneuve's Dune has surfaced.

You had us at Denis Villeneuve...

Arguably, the French Canadian filmmaker is one of the very best working today, having dominated the 2010s with such masterclasses as Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario and Arrival. However, the biggest surprise came after these when he decided to tackle a sequel to Ridley Scott's Blade Runner.

It was considered an almost impossible task, but against the odds, Villeneuve sculpted Blade Runner 2049, which is likely to go down as one of the most impressive sequels of all time.

Films rarely come so ambitious, but he's showing no signs of slowing with his forthcoming project, Dune.

Frank Herbert's novel of the same name was released back in 1965 and is now regarded as one of the greatest literary works of science-fiction. It tells the tale of warring families in a dispute over attempts to monopolise resources. The Atreides family are challenged considerably and it turns out that protagonist Paul may be part of a greater prophecy.

In terms of adaptation, it's been tackled by such greats as David Lynch, Ridley Scott and Alejandro Jodorowsky to varying success, with Lynch's being the only one to make it onto screens.

Now, it's Villeneue's turn to show us how it's done.

Jason Momoa stars in Dune

Recently, a number of images were released, giving audiences a glimpse of the performers in character.

The cast is absolutely stacked, with Timothée Chalamet taking the lead as Paul Atreides. He's joined by the likes of Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem and more.

It's terrific to finally see images of them in costume, but it's the still of Jason Momoa in the role of Duncan Idaho which perhaps demands the most attention.

Duncan is the swordmaster of House Atreides and was played by Richard Jordan in Lynch's adaptation. Momoa's casting can be considered surprising but nevertheless satisfying. The image teases a confident and charismatic performance and fans have already taken it upon themselves to weigh in their thoughts...

Fans react to Jason Momoa Dune imagery

On the whole, most fans are absolutely thrilled by the first glimpse of Jason Momoa imagery. However, for some, the move to ditch the beard has come as quite a shock.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Jason momoa should have kept the beard for dune...denis i am sad now thanks — jenny (@clarkjoes) April 14, 2020

My husband just hit me with the news that Jason Momoa is playing Duncan Idaho in Dune. Alongside Oscar Isaac and Timothee Chalamet, I just got blown back. Living for nothing but Dec 18 now. pic.twitter.com/tU4uZ2pQct — Jessie May (@PhilanTopic) April 13, 2020

Although I was very sceptical of Jason Momoa being cast as Duncan Idaho, I must say this looks pretty much spot on. Absolutely hyped about what we're seeing from the #Dune movie pic.twitter.com/YcUEWJguxc — João Oliveira (@jgrmoliveira) April 14, 2020

NO ONE TOLD ME JASON MOMOA IS IN DUNE TOO WHAT THE HELL IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/6KX2hjmXJl — raj (@dicaprihos) April 14, 2020

I'll never get used to beardless Jason Momoa.#Dune pic.twitter.com/dAqdOHt8Kr — The Moonlight Warrior (@BlackMajikMan90) April 14, 2020

Some fierce posing from Oscar Isaac and Jason Momoa!#Dune pic.twitter.com/dp9L5hcHfg — Only Gob Forgives (@FilmGob) April 14, 2020

no thoughts head empty just oscar isaac and jason momoa in dune pic.twitter.com/Ur1lpGLKTi — ❦ (@freyasolo) April 14, 2020

