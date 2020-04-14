Quick links

Jamie Carragher claims Celtic star is the best player in Scottish football

Jamie Carragher believes that Celtic's Odsonne Edouard is better than Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

Jamie Carragher has said on Instagram that Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is the best player in Scottish football, ahead of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

There has been much debate over whether Celtic or Rangers have the more talented centre-forward this term.

Edouard and Morelos have both scored prolifically for their respective sides.

But Carragher feels that the Celtic forward has the edge due to his better disciplinary record.

 

“Edouard, the Celtic striker,” Carragher said, when asked who is the best player in Scotland.

“He’ll be in bed Stevie [Gerrard], don’t worry about it. Morelos gets sent off too much.”

There are question marks over how much longer Edouard will be in Scottish football now, as the Celtic striker has been linked with a move away this summer.

The French youngster has attracted the attention of a range of European clubs, after his wonderful scoring season for Neil Lennon’s men.

Edouard has netted 27 goals for Celtic and he has managed to claim 19 assists during that time.

Morelos, meanwhile, has actually outscored Edouard with 29 goals for Rangers, but his form has tailed off more recently, and he has failed to score in any of his last nine league games.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

