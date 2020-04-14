Quick links

Everton

Southampton

Norwich City

Premier League

Serie A

'It's very nice': 29-year-old flattered by reported Everton and Southampton interest

Danny Owen
Carlo Ancelotti the head coach
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Premier League clubs, Carlo Ancelotti's Everton, Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints, and Norwich City, reportedly want Serie A goalkeeper Marco Silvestri.

Marco Silvestri of Hellas Verona FC shouts to his team-mates during the Tim Cup match between AC Milan and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 13, 2017 in Milan, Italy.

Hellas Verona goalkeeper Marco Silvestri admits that he is flattered to be linked with a return to England via Everton or Southampton, speaking in a Q&A on his official Instagram account.

Three years after the Italian’s spell between the sticks at Leeds United came to an end, it seems that the Premier League is calling for Silvestri.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a superb season in Serie A with Hellas Verona, helping the newly-promoted side push for a top-half finish whilst enjoying a famous victory over Serie A champions Juventus.

 

According to Tuttomercatoweb, his match-winning displays have caught the eye of Everton, Southampton and relegation-threatened Norwich City.

And, while was understandably at pains to point out that he is fully focused on ensuring Verona continue their dream return to the Italian top flight when the Serie A campaign can be resumed, he is clearly pleased to see that his performances have not gone unnoticed.

“We players, even if we don’t give ourselves so much thought, we read and watch everything, it’s useless to deny it. It’s very nice to be approached by a great club,” says the former Italy youth star.

Leeds United's Italian goalkeeper Marco Silvestri gestures during the EFL (English Football League) Cup quarter-final football match between Liverpool and Leeds United at Anfield in...

“Now it’s too early to talk about it. Now there’s Verona and that’s all I think about.”

The fact that Nerazzuri boss Roberto Mancini has been watching Silvestri closely, amid talk of a first ever Italy call-up, speaks volumes about the performances of a man who stood out in an underperforming Leeds side between 2014 and 2017.

But could Silvestri really take the place of the increasingly error-prone Jordan Pickford in Everton’s starting XI? On the South Coast, meanwhile, Southampton’s goalkeeping situation is shrouded in uncertainty with Alex McCarthy and Angus Gunn sharing duties while Fraser Forster shines on loan at Celtic.

Stephen Warnock and Marco Silvestri, Goalkeeper of Leeds celebrate the win during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on November 29, 2014...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch