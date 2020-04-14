'It's very nice': 29-year-old flattered by reported Everton and Southampton interest

Three Premier League clubs, Carlo Ancelotti's Everton, Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints, and Norwich City, reportedly want Serie A goalkeeper Marco Silvestri.

Hellas Verona goalkeeper Marco Silvestri admits that he is flattered to be linked with a return to England via Everton or Southampton, speaking in a Q&A on his official Instagram account.

Three years after the Italian’s spell between the sticks at Leeds United came to an end, it seems that the Premier League is calling for Silvestri.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a superb season in Serie A with Hellas Verona, helping the newly-promoted side push for a top-half finish whilst enjoying a famous victory over Serie A champions Juventus.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, his match-winning displays have caught the eye of Everton, Southampton and relegation-threatened Norwich City.

And, while was understandably at pains to point out that he is fully focused on ensuring Verona continue their dream return to the Italian top flight when the Serie A campaign can be resumed, he is clearly pleased to see that his performances have not gone unnoticed.

“We players, even if we don’t give ourselves so much thought, we read and watch everything, it’s useless to deny it. It’s very nice to be approached by a great club,” says the former Italy youth star.

“Now it’s too early to talk about it. Now there’s Verona and that’s all I think about.”

The fact that Nerazzuri boss Roberto Mancini has been watching Silvestri closely, amid talk of a first ever Italy call-up, speaks volumes about the performances of a man who stood out in an underperforming Leeds side between 2014 and 2017.

But could Silvestri really take the place of the increasingly error-prone Jordan Pickford in Everton’s starting XI? On the South Coast, meanwhile, Southampton’s goalkeeping situation is shrouded in uncertainty with Alex McCarthy and Angus Gunn sharing duties while Fraser Forster shines on loan at Celtic.