'It made me angry': Leeds star comments on Jansson gesture

The former Leeds United star was involved in a strange exchange with Alioski last season.

Ezgjan Alioski has opened up on the incident with former Leeds United team-mate Pontus Jansson.

The Swedish centre-back seemed to infuriate the Leeds left-back last season.

Jansson kissed Alioski on the cheek after celebrating a goal versus Sheffield Wednesday, before lightly tapping him on the side of the neck.

It seemed a harmless and friendly gesture by the Brentford centre-back, but Alioski looked furious as he pushed Jansson in the back in response to it.

The Macedonia international has become a fan favourite among the Elland Road faithful for his erratic behaviour, such as shaking the retractable tunnel before home and away games.

So it was never known whether his reaction to the Jansson incident was genuine or merely the same sort of shtick that he's become known for.

But Alioski has revealed via Leeds' official website that it did indeed make him angry.

When asked what Jansson said to him, the former Lugano star said: "He loved me (laughs). No, he didn't actually say anything. He hit me on the back, and it made me angry. It happened in the moment, and no one understood why."

Leeds fans will be hoping to see Alioski shaking tunnels and engaging in other madcap behaviors at Premier League grounds next season.

The Whites have a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion places, with nine Championship games left, but there has been no definitive plan of action in regards to how the 2019-20 campaign is going to finish as of yet.