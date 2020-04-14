Is Minecraft Dungeons out yet? Here's when it releases for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Some fans keep asking if Minecraft Dungeons is out yet on PS4, Xbox One, and PC due to the fact it was supposed to come out in April.

Minecraft Dungeons is an anticipated game that has been described as a family-friendly Diablo. Unfortunately, some fans keep asking whether it is out yet on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch due to the fact it was originally intended for this month. While it's a shame it isn't coming out in April, you needn't threat about its scheduled release being too far away.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, multiple video games have been delayed including The Last Of Us Part 2 and Iron Man VR for the PS4. Unfortunately, the pandemic is one of the reasons why Minecraft Dungeons was delayed also, but the team behind it have suggested that another reason was to make the game better.

Although the "is it out yet, is it out yet" crowd will be disappointed that the game isn't coming out this month, there is good news in its release date not being too far away.

Is Minecraft Dungeons out yet?

No, Minecraft Dungeons is not out yet on PS4, Xbox One, PC or Nintendo Switch.

The game was originally scheduled to come out in April, but Mojang decided to delay Minecraft Dungeons thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the current pandemic can be blamed as the primary reason for its postponement, Mojang have also stated that they want to deliver a better end product.

"We don't want to stress the teams during this time," said Mojang's executive producer David Nisshagen in an interview with Eurogamer.

"We could probably have made [the old date] but that probably felt uncomfortable - partially for the team and also for the players, who we couldn't guarantee would get a good, fun game. So by taking this little extra end time, we'll have a better end product and happier team which can take pride in it."

When will Minecraft Dungeons be released?

Minecraft Dungeons is slated to be released on May 26th.

It'll come out on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch for the price of £16.74 (per Microsoft Store).

As someone who isn't overly enamoured with the Minecraft universe, the release of Dungeons is exciting because of the dungeon crawling focus.

The reception from the game's massive community will be interesting to see and the good news is that we don't have too long a wait left.

You can find out more about the game over at its FAQ Page.