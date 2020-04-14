Quick links

Inter Milan club legend disappointed with Eriksen after Tottenham move

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur on February 08, 2019 in Enfield, England.
Christian Eriksen left Tottenham Hotspur for Inter Milan in January.

Christian Eriksen looks on during the Tottenham Hotspur official training

Christian Eriksen finalised his exit from Tottenham Hotspur in January to move to Inter Milan.

The Dane has had a mixed start, making only one Serie A start and three appearances from the bench. He had more luck in the Europa League, scoring one goal and providing one assist in two last 16 matches for the Italians.

 

His contribution so far has not impressed everybody, with Inter legend Luisitao Suarez telling TMW he has been left feeling underwhelmed.

Suarez, a two-time European Cup winner with Inter in the 1960s, said: "From what I saw he seemed like an excellent player but it is strange that a coach who made him buy does not let him play then.

"It seems to me that he lacks a bit of character and aggression.

"There is no need for a player of this kind at Inter. I hope to be wrong, but so far he has disappointed many Nerazzurri fans."

Christian Eriksen of FC Internazionale in action during the Serie A match between Juventus and FC Internazionale played behind closed doors at Allianz Stadium after the Italian Government...

One of the problems for Eriksen was that his form at Tottenham was very hit and miss in the year leading up to his exit.

It wasn't going to be easy for the attacker to suddenly turn back into a world beater at the drop of a hat, especially when presented with the challenge of moving countries mid-season.

Inter have had a good season, and manager Antonio Conte has had to be careful not to disrupt a winning team challenging for the title.

Eriksen will have a fresh start once the league in Italy eventually resumes, and can try to prove his doubters wrong.

If he can't, then it will prove that the grass isn't always greener, for a player who felt he deserved more than Tottenham were able to offer at the end.

Christian Eriksen of FC Internazionale in action during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between PFC Ludogorets Razgrad and FC Internazionale at Ludogorets Arena on...

