'I'm proud': £50m star flattered by reported Tottenham and Arsenal interest

Danny Owen
Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) looks on during the 2019
Mikel Arteta and Jose Mourinho reportedly want Achraf Hakimi in the Premier League; will the Borussia Dortmund loanee leave La Liga giants Real Madrid?

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Achraf Hakimi of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund at...

Real Madrid superkid Achraf Hakimi has admitted to CadenaSer that he is flattered by speculation linking him with a potential £50 million move to Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal.

There are not many 21-year-olds who can count two of the biggest and best supported clubs in European football on their CV. Though there are not many 21-year-olds like Achraf Hakimi.

To say the Morocco international has been a revelation since joining Borussia Dortmund on loan in the summer of 2018 would be an understatement. At his barnstorming best, one of the fastest full-backs in the game is all-but unstoppable.

 

In all competitions, Hakimi has produced a staggering seven goals and ten assists for Dortmund this season – finding the back of the net four times in the Champions League alone.

No wonder he is a target for Arsenal, Tottenham and others, according to Moroccan publication Bladi. And with a £50 million release clause in his contract, Real Madrid may be powerless to prevent a true superstar-in-waiting from turning his back on the Bernabau.

"Who doesn't like it? I am proud of what I am doing,” Hakimi said when asked about being linked with the likes of Arsenal and Spurs.

Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur is challenged by Achraf Hakimi of Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia...

"In June I will have to make a decision and it will be a great step for my career. In theory, my contract ends (at Dortmund) in June and from there I have to return to Madrid.

"I have not yet had contact with Madrid on this matter, but I imagine that soon we will have some conversation to find out what is best for me."

With Dani Carvajal slipping a little way short of his usually exceptional standards in recent months, and with Alvaro Odriozola facing an uncertain future under Zinedine Zidane, Hakimi may feel that there is a first-team berth waiting for him back home in Madrid.

Tottenham Hotspur's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen (R) controls the ball next to Real Madrid's Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi during the UEFA Champions League group H football match...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

