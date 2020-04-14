'I'm proud': £50m star flattered by reported Tottenham and Arsenal interest

Mikel Arteta and Jose Mourinho reportedly want Achraf Hakimi in the Premier League; will the Borussia Dortmund loanee leave La Liga giants Real Madrid?

Real Madrid superkid Achraf Hakimi has admitted to CadenaSer that he is flattered by speculation linking him with a potential £50 million move to Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal.

There are not many 21-year-olds who can count two of the biggest and best supported clubs in European football on their CV. Though there are not many 21-year-olds like Achraf Hakimi.

To say the Morocco international has been a revelation since joining Borussia Dortmund on loan in the summer of 2018 would be an understatement. At his barnstorming best, one of the fastest full-backs in the game is all-but unstoppable.

In all competitions, Hakimi has produced a staggering seven goals and ten assists for Dortmund this season – finding the back of the net four times in the Champions League alone.

No wonder he is a target for Arsenal, Tottenham and others, according to Moroccan publication Bladi. And with a £50 million release clause in his contract, Real Madrid may be powerless to prevent a true superstar-in-waiting from turning his back on the Bernabau.

"Who doesn't like it? I am proud of what I am doing,” Hakimi said when asked about being linked with the likes of Arsenal and Spurs.

"In June I will have to make a decision and it will be a great step for my career. In theory, my contract ends (at Dortmund) in June and from there I have to return to Madrid.

"I have not yet had contact with Madrid on this matter, but I imagine that soon we will have some conversation to find out what is best for me."

With Dani Carvajal slipping a little way short of his usually exceptional standards in recent months, and with Alvaro Odriozola facing an uncertain future under Zinedine Zidane, Hakimi may feel that there is a first-team berth waiting for him back home in Madrid.