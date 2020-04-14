'I thought these were brownies' meme explained - original meme comes from 2018 Twitter!

A meme which confused internet users two years ago has resurfaced, and proven that it's just as confusing to this date.

The 'I thought these were brownies' meme descended from an original trend where people would post an image which looked like a certain food group with the caption: "My fat a** thought this was [insert food group]."

It was a big hit with tortillas and the like, with people sharing images of things that resembled tortillas and claiming it was either their "dumba**" or "fat a**" that got the two confused.

So what is the 'I thought these were brownies' meme that's got so many people stuck? Here's where it came from and what the joke is really on about.

My fat ass thought these were brownies pic.twitter.com/tRfLisg5dW — Moni (@chilloutcuhhh) October 15, 2018

'I thought these were brownies' meme

The 'I thought these were brownies' meme which has everyone talking is really an image of brownies.

The original tweet was posted by @queenxo0_ but has since been deleted. It was way back in February 2018.

In the original tweet, the caption read: "LMFAO my fat ass thought these were brownies." This immediately had other Twitter users scratching their heads, with only a select few seeing the funny side.

Brownie meme explained

The meme has been interpreted in a few ways. As with everything online, only the creator will truly understand what they were intending to say, and often that gets lost in translation.

For the most part, people have just taken the 'I thought these were brownies' memes to be a joke on the reader.

Given that the caption reads "my fat a** thought these were brownies" and they are brownies, it's a joke at the reader's expense; they are calling the reader of the meme also a "fat a**." Simple.

