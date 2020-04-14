How to watch Schitt's Creek season 6 in the UK: It's expected soon!

It has already reached viewers elsewhere, so let's consider how to watch Schitt's Creek season 6 in the UK.

At the moment, TV is everything...

Many of us have a lot more free time on our hands under the current circumstances. With that time, it's often desirable to search for escapism, which is where a wide variety of great shows comes into the equation.

A number of audiences have decided to finally check out some of the most acclaimed shows of the century so far, while others are more intent to keep up to date with more recent trends, focusing on efforts like Tiger King and so forth.

However, it's safe to say that all of us have shows that we wholeheartedly prioritise.

For many, one such show is Schitt's Creek, which is being praised at the moment for a stellar sixth season. Unfortunately, it has landed in certain territories sooner than others, but let's take a moment to spotlight when it'll reach the UK.

WAIT, WHAT? The Turning ending explained

How to watch Schitt's Creek season 6 in the UK

Schitt's Creek season 6 will be released in the UK on Netflix on Thursday, May 14th 2020.

Although this is likely to disappoint some fans, it's certainly worth the wait. After all, it's the final season!

In conversation with Variety, Dan Levy opened up about the series coming to an end, expressing: "It felt right, and it felt purposeful, and it was something that we were building towards... From the beginning it was really important to me that it was not about episode count, it was not about, ‘Let’s keep this going’; it’s about, ‘Where are these characters going? How far can we take them before we start that era of television which we’ve all noticed in other shows where you’re really scraping for story?"

He continued: "So much of this show is rooted in these tiny revelations for characters and the slow burn and slow growth and change in these characters, so it was really about finding the point where we felt like they were ready. And that was the end of Season 6.”

The sixth and ~final~ season of Schitt's Creek comes to Netflix on 14 May. pic.twitter.com/vXEeqcW28C — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 16, 2020

Fans praise Schitt's Creek season 6

As many have already seen it, it's clear that the show's final season has proven a triumphant success.

A number of fans have taken the time to flock to Twitter and express their thoughts, extending their thanks for six seasons of quality entertainment.

Check out a selection of tweets:

@danjlevy Thank you for Schitt’s Creek for 6 seasons!!! Love you and all the quirky characters. You have no idea how much. ❤️. David was my favorite. — Sherry (@ChefSoukie) April 13, 2020

Schitt’s Creek season 6 has me dyin’ — saul (@saul_gravy) April 14, 2020

@SchittsCreek @danjlevy One good thing to come out of Covid-19 & staying home - I finally discovered the marvelous beauty that is Schitt’s Creek. Just finished season 6 tonight and I so wish I would have paced myself more. I’m not ready to be done with it yet. pic.twitter.com/ONCRjEi8pl — Megan Altman (@MeganfromMN) April 13, 2020

The Schitt's Creek season 6 opener was fantastic. That show is so good. — Anthony Doyle (@Anthonysmdoyle) January 10, 2020

Ahhhhhh season 6 of Schitt’s Creek is so good! — Caris Adel (@CarisAdel) April 7, 2020

In other news, Killing Eve is already renewed for season 4.