How to get the Flappy Bird Instagram Filter: Addictive 2014 game is back!

That really stupid, really addictive App Store game called Flappy Bird is back! But this time it's on Instagram.

Everyone remembers Flappy Bird right? That simple mobile game for iPhone and Android that everyone got seriously obsessed with. The one where you tap on the screen to fly a little yellow bird through some Mario look-a-like green pipes without hitting them.

It was one of the biggest games in 2014 until it was deleted by its creator in Vietnam. But now it's back. Not as an App Store game sadly, but this time as an Instagram game!

Instagram filters are getting even more advanced, and someone has managed to create a game completely like Flappy Bird. It's pretty much exactly the same, except it's actually called Flying Face, for copyright reasons I suppose.

But whatever the name is, the game is seriously fun and addictive, and you should definitely give this one a go if you haven't already.

How to get the Flappy Bird Instagram Filter

First, click on the 'Your Story' icon at the top of your homepage to add an Instagram story.

Scroll through all the filters to the last one which will be a magnifying glass, this means search filters.

Click on the next magnifying glass in the top right hand corner and search the words 'Flappy Face'.

Find the filter called 'Flappy Face' made by @arelements

Click on the filter and press 'Try it'.

Press record and you're ready to play the game.

How do you play the game?

Start by pressing the record button, you have to hold this down throughout the game.

Move your face up and down to guide the bird through the gaps.

If you hit into one of the green pipes then the game will be over.

It will then show your score, and you can either save the video, post it, or delete it and have another go.

Flappy Bird has now become a TikTok challenge!

The Instagram filter has now even turned into a TikTok challenge, with people filming their videos on Instagram, saving it and then uploading to TikTok, then competing to try and get the highest score.

