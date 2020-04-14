How to buy Razer Pikachu earbuds - is there a Western release date?

Pokemon fans are wondering if there is a Western release date for the Razer Pikachu earbuds so they can buy a pair.

There's lots of great earbuds you can buy in 2020, but there are none that are quite as snazzy and stylish as the recently announced Razer Pikachu earbuds. These are inspired by the face of the Pokémon series, and they come with a charger which resembles a Pokéball. Fans are wondering if there's a Western release date seeing as they're about to go on sale in China, but the unfortunate news is that you won't be able to buy a pair anytime soon by the look of things.

Announced over at Razer's Weibo account, the Pikachu earbuds are a thing of beauty as they're bathed in yellow with little symbols of the iconic Pokémon character. However, while the earbuds are easy on the eyes, the biggest selling point is the Pokéball charger which includes sound effects from the TV show such as "Pika! Pi-Ka-Chu" when being turned on.

Those over in China will be able to buy a pair very soon, meanwhile the Western market will just have to wait for a hypothetical release.

How to buy Razer Pikachu earbuds

People in China will be able to buy the Razer Pikachu earbuds on April 16th.

In order to buy the Razer Pikachu earbuds, Chinese citizens will have to part way with 849 RMB (via Slash Gear).

The item is said to not be the most powerful as its reported battery life is about three hours per charge, but the selling-point for the accessory is no doubt its superficial appearance as opposed to its performance.

Is there a Western release date for the Razer Pikachu earbuds?

There is no Western release date for the Razer Pikachu earbuds.

China is the only place to be getting the Razer Pikachu earbuds at this moment in time, but there's the possibility that they could reach the Western market if they sell well.

However, as of right now, there's no announced plans for other markets so you should simply treat them as a China exclusive.