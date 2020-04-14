Quiz: How many people have won Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Where are the winners now?

ITV's Quiz is set to tell the story about Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? coughing controversy but just how many people have actually won the show?

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? completely shook up the game and quizshow genre when it arrived on the scene back in 1998.

The life-changing amount of money on offer made it one of the most captivating shows on TV and it totally revolutionised a genre where the biggest gameshow prize was a branded mug or, if you were lucky, a speedboat.

However, in 2001, Millionaire was placed firmly at the centre of a huge controversy which is the subject of ITV's latest drama series, Quiz.

But, aside from the coughing controversy of Charles Ingram, how many people have actually won the UK edition of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

READ MORE: ITV's Quiz wins priase for 'eerily accurate' Chris Tarrant

Quiz on ITV

Quiz arrived on ITV on Monday, April 13th and the three-part series will arrive daily until April 15th.

The series follows the 2001 coughing controversy that saw Major Charles Ingram win £1,000,000 through nefarious means as an associate in the crowd coughed to reveal the answer.

The scandal that followed was nationwide and is still referenced in modern iterations of the series.

How many people have won Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Five people have won the UK version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

The five winners of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? are:

Judith Keppel | November 20th, 2000 - Keppel was a garden designer prior to her Millionaire win on November 20th, 2000. Through her grandfather, Judith is descended from King Henry II and Eleanor of Aquitaine, who happened to be the subjects of her million-pound question.

David Edwards | April 21st, 2001 - Prior to his win in 2001, David Edwards was a physics teacher but his win allowed him to turn his attention to quiz competitions full-time.

Robert Brydges | September 29th, 2001 - Brydges' win in 2001 came just weeks after Charles Ingram's coughing controversy and was present at the infamous show in question. Brydges was an Oxford-educated banker prior to his win.

Pat Gibson | April 24th, 2004 - Gibson's win on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire meant he could give up working in engineering to pursue quizzing full-time and as of December 2018 was the No. 1 ranked quizzer in the world.

Ingram Wilcox | September 23rd, 2006 - Ingram Wilcox is currently the last person to win Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? in the UK. The lifelong Civil Servant has also been a long-term quiz enthusiast and had also participated on Countdown, Fifteen to One, Brain of Britain and Masterbrain prior to his Millionaire win in 2006.

Of course, the sixth would have been Major Charles Ingram but his win was on September 10th, 2001 was declared void after the cheating scandal came to light.

Where are they now?

Three of Millionaire's past winners, Judith Keppel, David Edwards and Pat Gibson followed their million-pound wins by becoming team members on the BBC quiz show, Eggheads.

Pat Gibson, who is currently 58 years old, also participated on the BBC quiz show Mastermind which, of course, he won in 2005.

As for Robert Brydges, the former banker is now believed to be retired.

Ingram Wilcox, meanwhile, who is now in his mid-70s, is also retired and lives in the South of France with his wife.

Quiz continues on ITV daily at 9pm until the third and final episode arrives on April 15th.